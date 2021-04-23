China Donates 200,000 Doses of Cattle Vaccines to Cambodia

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China has provided 200,000 doses of cattle vaccines for Cambodia, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries (MAFF).

MAFF Minister H.E. Veng Sakhon expressed his deep appreciation for the timely support by the Chinese counterpart.

He also thanked the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Cambodia, including Mr. Wang Xiangshe, the First Secretary for agriculture at the embassy, who had worked hard to secure the assistance.

The second batch of the vaccines, which are100,000 doses, arrived Cambodia early this week.

The donated vaccines will replace the purchase of them by the ministry, thus grease local livestock production amid the rising demands.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press