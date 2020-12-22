China Donates 200,000 Doses of Cattle Vaccines to Cambodia

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China (MARA) has provided 200,000 doses of cattle vaccines for Cambodia, at the request from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF).

The handover ceremony took place in Beijing, China on Dec. 21. The Cambodian side was represented by H.E. Ms. Khek M Caimealy, Ambassador of Cambodia to China, while the Chinese side by H.E. Zhang Taolin, Vice Minister for MARA.

The vaccines will be given to the MAFF’s General Directorate of Animal Health and Production to prevent the spread of contagious diseases, especially the foot-and-mouth disease on cattle.

According to the General Directorate of Animal Health and Production, it has been examining the feasibility of studying and evaluating techniques for the production of foot-and-mouth and Hemorrhagic septicemia vaccines to reduce imports of expensive vaccines, which could also affect livestock production.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press