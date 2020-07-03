China Eyeing Culture and Tourism Investment in Battambang Province

A Chinese firm branded Angkor Culture Investment and Development Group is eyeing an opportunity to invest in cultural and tourism sectors in Battambang province.

The intention was made by Mr. Wang Yinping, Representative of Angkor Culture Investment and Development Group of Yunnan province in a meeting with H.E. Nguon Rattanak, Governor of Battambang province at the province recently.

Mr. Wang Yinping briefed H.E. Nguon Rattanak that by far the company has invested on the fields in Siem Reap province.

Battambang is very potential for the investment in those fields and the company is interested in it, he added.

From his end, H.E. Nguon Rattanak welcomed the Chinese firm’s investment in the province, stressing that besides those attractive sectors, Battambang province has other investment potentials including agriculture and services.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press