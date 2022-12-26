China Funds Construction of 30 Roads in Cambodia

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has spoken highly of the key contribution of China to the connectivity in Cambodia by financing the construction of 30 roads across the country.

In his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction and upgrading of the 95.27-kilometre-long National Road No. 41, funded by a concessional loan of about US$67 million from China, in Kampong Speu province this morning, the Cambodian Premier said China had so far contributed to the construction of 30 roads of more than 3,000 kilometres long at a total cost of nearly US$2 billion.

Moreover, he continued, at least 3 more roads worth some US$500 million have been being built while 9 major bridges had constructed and been being constructed throughout Cambodia under China’s assistance.

The “shared destiny” in the Cambodia-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation has built mutual trust, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said, stressing that besides grants, China has provided a lot of concessional loans for the development of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press