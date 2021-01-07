China Helps Clear 1,708 Hectares of Landmine-Contaminated Areas

Last year, China helped Cambodia to clear a total of 1,708 hectares of land contaminated with 9,238 landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXOs), said Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC)’s Director General H.E. Heng Ratana.

This year, he added, with China’s US$2.5 million grant, CMAC will further clear more than 1,650 hectares in different provinces, including Oddar Meanchey, Preah Vihear, Stung Treng, and Kampong Thom.

CMAC has set to clear at least 11,300 hectares of contaminated area in 2021 in an effort to achieve Cambodia’s goal of becoming a mine-free nation by 2030.

According to a report of the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authorities (CMAA), there were 65 victims by landmines and UXOs in 2020, down 16 percent from 77 victims in the year before.

Among the 65 victims, 17 died, 36 sustained injuries, and 12 had their limbs amputated, it pointed out.

Battambang has the highest number of victims of landmines and UXOs (19), followed by Preah Vihear (12), Pursat (10), Banteay Meanchey (7), Kratie (4), Kampong Thom and Oddar Meanchey (3 each), Pailin and Thbong Khmum (2 each), and Mondulkiri, Stung Treng and Kandal (1 each).

