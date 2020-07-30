China Interested in Construction of Water Purifier Factory in Cambodia

A Chinese firm branded T.C.U Polys Enterprise Co., Ltd. is seeking a possibility to construct a water purifier factory in Cambodia.

The intention was shared during a recent meeting between H.E. Cham Prasidh, Senior Minister and Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation and two directors of Micro Purification Science & Technology (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. and T.C.U Polys Enterprise Co., Ltd. Mr. Dr. Cai Yunlong and Mr. Peng Ting Gang respectively here in Phnom Penh.

H.E. Cham Prasidh spoke highly of the companies for the successful investments in the country’s water purification products and water treatment by UF membrane by far.

The senior minister welcomed the construction project of T.C.U Polys Enterprise Co., Ltd. in the Kingdom, and supported the firm’s initiatives to establish a centre for water purification laboratory.

He also asked for establishment of a training centre on clean water treatment skill.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press