China Mulls Expansion of Sport Support for Cambodia Towards Hosting Asian Youth Games 2029



A senior representative of the Chinese Embassy to Cambodia has expressed her willingness to further support Cambodia’s sport sector, particularly for the country’s preparation to host the 5th Asian Youth Games 2029.

H.E. Vath Chamroeun, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports, and Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia, unveiled the intention at the official closing of the China-aid project on sport technical assistance for Cambodia on Aug. 28 at the National Sports Training Centre in Phnom Penh.

Economic and Trade Adviser to the Chinese Embassy to Cambodia Ms. Zhong Jie, who co-chaired the event, had informed H.E. Vath Chamroeun about the potential expansion of the support during their discussion.

Though its conclusion was officially marked, the current China-aid project on sport technical assistance will have another 4-5 months to complete.

H.E. Vath Chamroeun said that through the project, about 100 Cambodian athletes have received long-term training

provided by the Chinese counterpart.

The support, he added, contributed essentially to Cambodia’s success in hosting the 2023 SEA Games, wherein Cambodia received the most medals: 81 gold, 74 silver, and 127 bronze.

According to H.E. Ms. Zhong Jie, in addition to helping Cambodia build the Morodok Techo National Stadium to host the SEA Games, the Government of China has provided a series of technical trainings to Cambodian athletes as well as a wide range of sports equipment.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse