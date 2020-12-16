China Provides 200,000 Doses of Vaccines for Cambodian Cattle

At the request from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF), the Ministry of Agriculture Rural Affairs of China (MARA) has decided to provide 200,000 doses of cattle vaccines for emergency use, said H.E. Veng Sakhon, Minister of MAFF.

H.E. Minister on Dec. 4, 2020 has requested MARA to help preventing and controling cattle diseases mainly foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and Hemorrhagic Septicemia (HS), and inactivated vaccines for cattle FMD (O. A and ASIAI).

With this request, H.E. Tang Renjian, Minister of MARA decided to provide these amount of cattle vaccines.

“To cement the long-standing friendship between Cambodia and China and facilitate result-oriented agricultural cooperation, Ministry of Agriculture Rural Affairs of China (MARA) took into serious consideration the requests put forward in Your Excellency’s letter, including the donation of vaccines against cattle FMD. Through MARA’s coordination, two leading vaccine producers of China have donated a total of 200,000 doses of vaccines for emergency use, which will soon be delivered to your Ministry with the assistance of our embassies,” he replied in a letter dated Dec. 13, 2020.

‘This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the People’s Republic of China and the 1st anniversary of Action Plan 2019-2023 on Building China-Cambodia Community of Shared Future. With the commitment and support of the leaders of both countries, the long-standing friendship between Cambodia and China are going deeper,” he said. “In February this year, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen visited China and expressed his support to China in its fight against the coronavirus. In early November, President Xi Jinping held an awarding ceremony of the “Friendship Medal of the People’s Republic of China for Her Majesty the Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk. Our two countries have set an example for relationship between countries.”

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press