China Provides 500,000 More Doses of Sinopharm to Cambodia

Cambodia this afternoon received a donation of half a million more doses of Sinopharm vaccines from China.

The handover ceremony was presided over by Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defence, and H.E. Wang Wentian, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia.

H.E. Prof. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health and H.E. Dr. Or Vandine, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health and Chairwoman of the National Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination were also present on the occasion.

This is the 3rd donation from the Government and people of the People’s Republic of China to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Cambodia through both countries’ Ministries of Defence, said Samdech Tea Banh.

The donation will effectively contribute to preventing and cutting off the transmission chain of COVID-19 in the Cambodian community. He also expressed gratitude to the Chinese government, army and people for their humanitarian assistance so far, especially for the vaccines.

For his part, H.E. Wang Wentian reaffirmed China’s continued support for Cambodia’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic, stressing that China’s assistance for Cambodia will not stop as long as COVID-19 does not end in the Kingdom.

H.E. Ambassador lauded all forms of measures taken by the Royal Government of Cambodia against the pandemic, including the nationwide vaccination campaign which has played a key role in reducing the pressure on the health sector.

With the newly arrived vaccines, Cambodia has now about 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines through purchases and donations: 7.7 million doses of Sinopharm, 14.5 million doses of Sinovac, 1,739,000 doses of AstraZeneca, and 1,064,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson.

As of Aug. 22, for the target of 10 million adults, 8,726,043 people have obtained their first jab, or 87.26 percent, among them 7,847,791 have been fully vaccinated.

For the children-youth aged 12 to under 18 years old, whose vaccination campaign began early this month, 991,215 or 50.39 percent of the two-million target have received their first dose.

Cambodia reported a total of 89,641 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of this morning, of which 85,618 have recovered and 1,808 have lost their lives.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press