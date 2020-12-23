China Provides Green Low-Carbon Equipment to Cambodia

China has provided green low-carbon equipment to the Ministry of Environment to support environmental protection in the country, according to Chinese Embassy in Cambodia.

The handover ceremony of the green low-carbon equipment took place here in Phnom Penh on Monday under the presidency of Minister of Environment H.E. Say Samal and H.E. Wang Wentian, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia.

H.E. Wang Wentian underlined that the green low-carbon equipment was donated by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China.

It is a part of a commitment guided by a Memorandum of Understanding inked by the two ministries to strengthen environmental protection.

H.E. Say Samal thanked the Chinese side for the assistance, adding that his ministry will use the equipment well especially to promote the environment in Preah Sihanouk province and other regions.

He also pledged to further boost collaboration with China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment on environment sector.

The green low-carbon equipment includes 2,800 solar powered street lights, 200 solar PV, and 200 battery motors.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press