China Reaffirms Health Cooperation with Cambodia

The People’s Republic of China has reaffirmed to continue its medical and health cooperation with Cambodia.

“China will continue to conduct medical and health cooperation with Cambodia and support it in developing its economy and improving people’s livelihood,” underlined Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mr. Zhao Lijian during his regular press conference early this week.

Cambodia are comprehensive strategic cooperative partners working actively for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, he said.

“As another major outcome of China-Cambodia friendship and cooperation, the Thbong Khmum China-Cambodia Friendship Hospital is the largest provincial hospital in Cambodia and will provide quality medical and health services to people in the five northern provinces and further enrich the China-Cambodia community with a shared future,” he added.

Cambodia-China Friendship Thbong Khmum Hospital in Thbong Khmum provincial city was put into official use on Mar. 7 under the presidency of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Wang Wentian.

On the occasion, the Cambodian Premier said that the newly-built hospital is another precious achievement resulted from the iron-clad friendship and the comprehensive strategic partnership between Cambodia and China, and thanked the Chinese government and people for their humanitarian assistance to improve the Cambodians’ well-being.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press