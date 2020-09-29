China Reaffirms Support for Cambodia’s Demining Activities

The Government of China has reiterated its stand to continue supporting Cambodia’s demining activities guided by the National Mine Action Strategy 2018-2025.

The commitment was highlighted by H.E. Wang Wentian, Ambassador of China to Cambodia, when meeting with Senior Minister and Vice-President of Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA) H.E. Ly Thuch, in Phnom Penh yesterday.

On behalf of the Royal Government of Cambodia, H.E. Ly Thuch expressed his deep gratitude to the Government and people of China for their continuing support for Cambodia, especially in humanitarian demining activities.

Cambodian government, he continued, has set out a clear vision and goal to completely end the threat by landmine in the country by 2025.

The Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority welcomes all assistance from the Chinese counterpart to realise the set objective.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press