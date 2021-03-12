China Speeding up Cambodia’s Mango Assessment Reports

The People’s Republic of China is speeding up assessment reports of Cambodian mangoes to allow imports to the Chinese markets.

The pledge was made recently by a China’s customs delegation from Guangxi province following a virtual review of nominated Cambodian mango farms.

The process was facilitated by a working group of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries’ General Department of Agriculture in order to push the fruit exports.

The Chinese delegation spoke highly of Cambodian mangoes and how they are processed, and encouraged the Cambodian side to ensure proper packaging and storage, and broaden awareness among farmers on the sanitary and phytosanitary for the fruit.

Cambodian team welcomed the recommendations and expressed commitments to address them.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press