China to Construct US$1.2 Billion Trade Centre in Phnom Penh

China-based BOCC Development Co., Ltd. is planning to invest US$1.181 billion to construct a trade centre in Phnom Penh's Koh Pich (Diamond Island) city.

The update was shared by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) in its press release issued recently.

The investment, continued the source, will generate approximately 6,370 jobs for the locals.

The commercial centre can accommodate a 500-room five-star hotel, 1,600 units of four-star serviced apartments, luxurious houses, and beyond, it added.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press