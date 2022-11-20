China to Continue Assisting Cambodia, Reaffirms Chinese Defence Minister

Visiting Chinese State Councillor and Defence Minister H.E. Wei Fenghe has reaffirmed China’s continued support for Cambodia’s development.

The Chinese defence minister made the reaffirmation while paying a courtesy call on Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh this afternoon, according to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Personal Assistant to the Cambodian Premier.

H.E. Wei Fenghe highly valued the rapid development of Cambodia and congratulated the Kingdom on the successful hosting of 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.

The Chinese defence minister also expressed his delights with the good relationship and fruitful cooperation between the two countries, especially between the two armies.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked H.E. Wei Fenghe for coming to Cambodia to attend the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to the Chinese friend for assisting Cambodia in its development, particularly in human resource training.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press