China’s COMAC Airplanes Conducts Demonstration Flights in Cambodia



Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) conducted flight displays of its ARJ21 and C919 commercial aircraft in Cambodia, a part of the Chinese plane maker to lay a foundation for the company’s future exploration of the Southeast Asian market.

The two planes, ARJ21 and C919, landed safely at Phnom Penh International Airport, said H.E Sin Chansereyvutha, Under-Secretary of State at the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation.

The ARJ21 made a demonstration flight, carrying representatives of some airlines and some guests to Siem Reap Angkor International Airport to showcase the flight of the aircraft, he said.

‘The main purpose of these flights is to demonstrate the good performance of aircraft and as a basis for future market expansion in Southeast Asia,’ he underlined.

Showcasing of the two jetliners in Cambodia was part of the COMAC’s demonstration flights in Southeast Asia – Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia and Indonesia.

C919 aircraft, the first jet type trunk liner independently develope

d by China in accordance with international airworthiness standards, has a layout of 158 to 192 seats, and a range of 4,075 to 5,555 kilometres.

For its part, ARJ21 aircraft is the first short-medium range turbofan regional aircraft, having a layout of 78 to 97 seats, and a range of 2,225 to 3,700 kilometres.

With three international airports, Cambodia has a number of airlines including national carrier, budget airlines and regional airlines as the country has opened up its airspace to a number of airlines and routes over the past decade.

Cambodia attracted some 5.43 million international tourists in 2023, a sharp increase of 139 percent from 2.27 million in 2022, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse