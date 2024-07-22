Chinese Ambassador Appreciates Cambodian Agricultural Products

H.E. Wang Wenbin, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Cambodia has appreciated Cambodian agricultural products especially cashew nut.

In a 56-second video clip posted on his official Facebook page recently, H.E. Wang Wenbin, said ‘It’s weekend, time for shopping. As an ambassador, there is more to it than buying. It is an immersion experience on local life.’

Many Made in Cambodia products, ranging from milled rice to dried and fresh fruits and cashew nuts were shown in the video clip.

‘[Here you] can pay via WeChat. Quite convenient,’ he underlined, calling on others to try Cambodian cashew nuts, which he said are very tasty.

Cambodia has exported some 6.1 million tonnes of agricultural products in the first quarter of this year, an increase by 56 percent over the same period in 2023, a report from the General Directorate of Agriculture showed.

The agricultural exports generated a total income of some US$2.8 billion, up 18 percent from US$2.4 billion recorded in the same perio

d last year, the source added.

The export of non-rice agricultural products was valued at US$2,165 million, while rice and paddy rice exports were amounted to US$287 million and US$405 million, respectively, the report pointed out.

China, Vietnam, Thailand, and Korea are the major importers of Cambodia’s agricultural items.

The Cambodian agricultural products were exported to some 80 countries around the world, said the report.

Major agricultural items for export included rice, rubber, cassava, mangoes, fresh bananas, pepper, cashew nuts, longan, corn, palm oil, among others.

The Royal Government has announced the implementation of a new strategic policy for agricultural development, aiming to shift from family to commercial farming and enhance farmers’ income through value-added products.

Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, has recently said that the policy was aimed to upgrade the traditional agricultural practices to the modern ones.

‘Agriculture remains one of the ma

in drivers of Cambodia’s economic development. We now put in place additional policies to strengthen our agricultural potential, helping farmers benefit more from agriculture,’ the Premier said.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse