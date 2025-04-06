Chinese and Cambodian Journalists Collaborate on Four-Day Tour to Showcase Investment and Development Successes



Phnom Penh: A delegation of journalists representing prominent Cambodian media outlets, in partnership with China’s People’s Daily, has embarked on a four-day joint field visit across Cambodia. The initiative, running from April 4 to 7, 2025, aims to provide firsthand insight into the tangible results of Chinese investment and various development projects within the Kingdom.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the collaborative media tour will take the journalists through Phnom Penh, Preah Sihanouk, Stung Treng, and Siem Reap provinces. Throughout their journey, they are scheduled to conduct in-depth interviews and gather information across key sectors, including healthcare, industry, education, and hydroelectric power. The overarching goal of the visit is to further strengthen the robust bilateral cooperation that exists between Cambodia and China.





The visit commenced with engagements in Phnom Penh capital and the coastal province of Preah Sihanouk. A significant stop was made at the Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital in Phnom Penh. Here, the media delegation received a comprehensive overview of China’s substantial contributions to Cambodia’s healthcare sector. A particular focus was placed on the active collaboration in both traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and modern medical practices within the hospital.





During their time at the hospital, the journalists toured the Traditional Chinese Medicine Clinic, a facility established with financial assistance from the Chinese government. They had the opportunity to interview key figures, including Dr. Chen Honglin, the head of the third Chinese TCM medical team dispatched to Cambodia, and his Cambodian counterpart, Dr. Keung Rasmey from the Department of Traditional Medicine.





Dr. Chen emphasised the ongoing development of TCM practices within the clinic, stating, “Building upon the valuable experiences of the first and second Chinese TCM medical teams, we have consistently introduced and refined acupuncture and massage techniques rooted in traditional Chinese medicine.” He highlighted the enduring effectiveness and widespread trust in TCM as a treatment modality that seamlessly integrates traditional wisdom with contemporary medical approaches. Dr. Chen further noted the significant demand for the clinic’s affordable services, particularly among Cambodia’s low- and middle-income populations, who seek treatment for a diverse range of conditions, including digestive disorders, general ailments, cardiovascular issues, bone problems, and diabetes.





Dr. Keung Rasmey underscored the significant impact of the TCM clinic since its inception three years ago, revealing that it has provided treatment to approximately 300,000 individuals, predominantly Cambodian and Chinese nationals residing in the Kingdom.





The Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital itself stands as a testament to the strong partnership between the two nations. Constructed by China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. through a generous grant from the Chinese government in 2022, the modern 11-story facility boasts a helipad, 400 beds, and state-of-the-art medical equipment. Its comprehensive range of departments includes surgery, outpatient services, emergency care, advanced diagnostic capabilities, inpatient wards, and a well-stocked pharmacy.





Beyond the healthcare sector, the media delegation also visited the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone, a prominent joint venture between Chinese and Cambodian companies. This provided an opportunity for the journalists to conduct interviews with local administrators and gain insights into the thriving industrial cooperation between the two countries. Their itinerary in Preah Sihanouk also included a visit to the Cambodia Business and Technology Institute, highlighting the collaborative efforts in education and technological advancement.





Continuing their mission to showcase the outcomes of investment and the deep-rooted diplomatic ties between Cambodia and China, the delegation are proceeding to Stung Treng and Siem Reap provinces on April 5, 2025. Their focus in these regions will likely center on infrastructure development, energy projects, and the impact of Chinese investment on local communities and the broader Cambodian economy.





This joint media initiative underscores the commitment of both Cambodia and China to highlighting the mutual benefits derived from their strong and growing relationship.

