Chinese Cyclist Crowned No. 1 in Stage II of World Cambodia Bay Cycling Tour 2020

CHOY Hiu Fung from HKSI Pro Cycling Team of Hong Kong came in first in Stage II of the First World Cambodia Bay Cycling Tour 2020.

The second and third prizes went to Cahyadi Aimam from PGN Road Cycling Team of Singapore and Zulkiflie Nik Mohd Azwan from KELAN Tan Cycling Team of Malaysia.

Stage II of the race started at Lok Ta Say Phouthorng Roundabout in Koh Kong province and ended at Thansur Bokor Resort in Kampot province. Over a distance of 172.8 kilometres, Choy Hiu Fung took 04:40:18, while Cahyadi Aimam, 04:42:31 and Zulkiflie Nik Mohd Azwan, 04:42:34.

For the 153.5-kilometre-long Stage I, from Dara Sakor Resort in Koh Kong to the provincial hall, Phounsavath Ariya from Laos Cycling Team won the first prize, followed by Mohd Zariff from Team Sapura Cycling of Malaysia, and Fung Ka Hoo from HKSI Pro Cycling Team.

Today, is the last stage of the cycling tour, with the starting point at Preah Monivong Bokor National Park, Kampot province, and the winning point at Kep provincial city, on a distance of 143.5 kilometres.

More than 200 national and international cyclists participated in the three-day world cycling race, the first sporting event organised to promote tourism in the coastal areas of the Kingdom.

Stretching in the length of 450 kilometres in the four provinces � Kampot, Kep, Koh Kong, and Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia's coastline was recognised as a world most beautiful bay in May 2011.

