Chinese Embassy Holds Spring Festival Celebration in Cambodia



Phnom Penh: The Chinese Embassy to Cambodia organized an early celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival at the Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel on January 16. H.E. Wang Wenbin, the Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia, chaired the event, which brought together Chinese nationals working in Cambodia and Chinese Cambodians residing in the country.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Ambassador Wang Wenbin expressed his observations on the cultural similarities between Chinese and Cambodian traditions during his first Spring Festival in the country. He highlighted the resemblance between Cambodia’s Water Festival boat racing and China’s Dragon Boat Festival, as well as the parallels between Cambodia’s Pchum Ben Day and China’s Qingming Festival.

The ambassador noted that, as in previous years, many Cambodians are expected to celebrate the Spring Festival, traditionally observed by the end of this month. He expressed his eagerness to celebrate the festival with Cambodian friends, emphasizing the opportunity to experience t

he culture and joy of the festival and the family-like affinity between the two peoples.