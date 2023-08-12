Chinese Foreign Minister Begins Two-day Official Visit in Cambodia

H.E. Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, arrived in Phnom Penh this afternoon for a two-day official visit in Cambodia.

The visit is made at the invitation of H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during his stay in Cambodia, H.E. Wang Yi will be granted a royal audience by His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, at the Royal Palace.

The Chinese foreign minister will pay separate courtesy calls on Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and H.E. Kitti Tesaphibal Pundit Hun Manet, Prime Minister-Designate of the Kingdom of Cambodia, said the source, pointing out that the discussions will encompass a range of issues pertaining to bilateral and multilateral cooperation, reflecting the shared priorities.

Furthermore, the press release added, H.E. Wang Yi will engage in distinct meetings with his Cambodian counterpart H.E. Prak Sokhonn, and H.E. Sok Chenda Sophea, Minister Delegate attached to the Prime Minister and Secretary General of the Council for the Development of Cambodia. The dialogues will cover diverse dimensions of cooperation, spanning bilateral and multilateral realms, aligning with the reciprocal interests of both nations.

“The visit coincides with the commemoration of the 65th Anniversary of the Diplomatic Relations and the Year of Friendship between Cambodia and China,” it said. “It will contribute to further consolidating the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation, reinforcing a high-quality, high-level and high-standard Community with a Shared Future, fostering the Diamond Cooperation Framework, and stimulating collaboration across regional and international platforms, thus mutually benefiting both countries and peoples.”

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse