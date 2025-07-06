Chinese Medical Glove Giant Plans Major Expansion in Cambodia



Phnom penh: A leading Chinese medical glove manufacturer is seeking a new location in Cambodia to significantly expand its production of medical gloves and personal protective equipment (PPE), with plans to install up to 10 additional manufacturing lines.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, this morning, Mr. Liu Guixi, Chairman of Shijiazhuang Hongray Group Co., Ltd., met with H.E. Chea Vuthy, Secretary-General of the Cambodian Investment Board within the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), and his team.

H.E. Chea Vuthy extended a welcome to the delegation and commended Shijiazhuang Hongray Group’s existing partnership with Medtecs MSEZ Corp., Ltd., which led to the establishment of a medical glove facility in the Manhattan Special Economic Zone in Svay Rieng province. He provided an overview of Cambodia’s investment climate, emphasising its transparent, predictable, and open investment laws, along with the opportunities available in key sectors.

Mr. Liu Guixi thanked H.E. Chea Vuthy for the m

eeting, highlighting Shijiazhuang Hongray Group’s more than 30 years of experience in producing medical gloves and PPE for export to the United States and European markets. He explained that the visit’s primary objective was to scout a new site in Cambodia to boost the company’s manufacturing capacity, driven by the need to add as many as 10 new production lines.

In response, H.E. Chea Vuthy voiced support for the company’s expansion. He encouraged Shijiazhuang Hongray Group to maximise its use of locally sourced natural rubber in its production. This, he noted, would help reduce reliance on other chemical materials and minimise environmental risks associated with the manufacturing processes.