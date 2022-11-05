Chinese Premier to Visit Cambodia Early Next Week

H.E. Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, and Madam will pay an official visit to Cambodia from Nov. 8-11, 2022, at the invitation of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

The forthcoming visit was announced by the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in a press release AKP received this morning.

During the visit, it pointed out, H.E. Li Keqiang will be granted a Royal Audience by His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath NORODOM SIHAMONI, King of Cambodia, at the Royal Palace.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister Hun Sen and H.E. Li Keqiang will hold a bilateral meeting at the Peace Palace, during which various aspects of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation between the two countries as well as some regional and international issues of common concern will be discussed, said the same source, adding that both Leaders will preside over the signing ceremony on a number of bilateral cooperative documents and the symbolic inauguration ceremony of the Phnom Penh-Sihanouk Ville Expressway, at the conclusion of the meeting.

H.E. Li Keqiang will lay wreathes at the Independence Monument and the Royal Memorial Statue of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah NORODOM SIHANOUK “PREAH BOROM RATANAK KAUDH”, the Late King-Father of Cambodia.

The Chinese Premier will also visit Siem Reap province where he will preside over with H.E. Chea Sophara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction, and High Representative of Samdech Techo Prime Minister Hun Sen the handover ceremony of Takeo Temple Restoration Project.

