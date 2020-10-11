Chinese State Councilor Arrives in Cambodia for Two-day Official Visit

H.E. Wang Yi, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, arrived in Phnom Penh this evening for a two-day official visit in Cambodia.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during his stay in Phnom Penh, H.E. Wang Yi will pay a courtesy call on Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and meet with H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Hor Namhong.

H.E. Wang Yi will hold an official meeting with H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during which various fields of bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues of common interest and concerns will be discussed.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister will witness the signing of Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement (CCFTA) and two other important documents namely the Exchange of Note for the Feasibility Study on the Project of Improvement Preah Sihanouk Provincial Referral Hospital and the Exchange of Note for the Feasibility Study on the Project of the Municipal Sewerage System Development Project in Preah Sihanouk province.

The official visit of H.E. Wang Yi to Cambodia will further strengthen the long-lasting relations of traditional friendship, solidarity, fraternity and fruitful cooperation between Cambodia and China in light of the unprecedented global challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press