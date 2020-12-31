Cinemas, Museums, Theatres Permitted to Reopen

The Royal Government of Cambodia has allowed cinemas, museums, and theatres across the country to reopen their doors from Jan. 1, 2021 onwards.

The authorisation was made known this afternoon in an announcement of the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, stressing that all cinemas, museums, and theatres must follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) and the health safety guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

As the COVID-19 is now under control and the Nov. 28 community transmission event was concluded, the restriction measures have been eased. Besides the above-said places, schools, sport activities and competitions and other gatherings have been also allowed to resume but with strengthened health safety measures.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press