Civil and Military Leaders and PM’s Sons and Sons-in- Law to be Vaccinated against COVID-19

AKP Phnom Penh February 07, 2021 — To build more confidence on the COVID-19 vaccination programme, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, said the China-donated vaccine will be administered to senior civil and military leaders as well as his sons and sons-in-law.

“My three sons and two sons-in-laws and young civil and military leaders will be vaccinated,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen said at a press conference held at Phnom Penh International Airport this evening following the handover ceremony of COVID-19 vaccine from China to Cambodia.

The Premier also named some young ministers to get vaccinated such as ministers of education, environment, and justice.

According to the Ministry of Health, Sinopharm vaccine can be administered only to those between 18 and 59 years old.

The Premier took the opportunity to remind all his compatriots of the health safety measures against COVID-19 pandemic, despite the vaccination.

