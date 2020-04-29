Civil Servants and Workers Advised to Stay Home on Labour Day
Head of the Royal Government of Cambodia has instructed all workers and employees to stay home on the upcoming Labour Day to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, according to a directive issued yesterday.
Through the directive, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has instructed all stakeholders to join hands to prevent the COVID-19 spread as Cambodia and the world will mark the 134th Anniversary of the International Labour Day on May 1.
Annually, May 1 is a holiday in Cambodia. But this year, we are advised to celebrate the event at home with family members in order to take part in the prevention and containment of COVID-19 spread.
Cambodia has reported no new case of COVID-19 for 17 days in a row. Therefore, the total confirmed cases of the deadly disease recorded in the Kingdom remain at 122, including 51 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 2 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and one Belgian.
For the recovered cases, the tally remains at 119 or 97.54 percent of the total confirmed cases. The cured patients were 3 Chinese, 5 British, 2 Americans, one Belgian, 40 French, 2 Canadians, 13 Malaysians, 2 Indonesians, 3 Vietnamese and 48 Cambodians.
Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has now hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.
Source: Agency Kampuchea Press
