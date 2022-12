Closing ceremony of the ASEAN Mayors’ Forum (AMF 2022) and the Meeting of Governors/Mayors of ASEAN Capitals (MGMAC 2022) in Phnom Penh on Dec. 3, during which H.E. Khuong Sreng (3rd L, Pic. 1), Governor of Phnom Penh capital city of Cambodia hands over the meetings’ chairmanship to his Indonesian counterpart.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press