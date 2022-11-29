Cloudian Launches On-Premises Object Storage for Snowflake Analytics Workloads

Solution Offers Public Cloud-like Scalability and Ease of Management in Customer Data Centers

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudian® today announced the launch of its HyperStore® on-prem data lake storage in partnership with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company. Cloudian and Snowflake customers will now have access to data stored on HyperStore that is deployed on-premises in either a private cloud or hybrid cloud configuration. Designed from its inception to be fully S3 compatible, HyperStore provides the scalability and ease-of-management of a public cloud within an organization’s data center, offering enhanced performance, full control over security, data sovereignty, and reduced cost.

The combination of Cloudian and Snowflake addresses increasing interest from customers in running analytics applications on data in-place rather than having to move that data to a public cloud, which can be costly and time consuming. In addition to providing private cloud storage, HyperStore can also be deployed as part of a hybrid cloud strategy, with data being replicated or tiered to public cloud service providers.

Reflecting Cloudian’s leadership in object storage, it is the only vendor named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage1 for three consecutive years2. Key HyperStore benefits include:

Modular, limitless scalability – Start with three low-cost nodes and expand simply by adding devices to the cluster without disrupting analytics workloads.

– Start with three low-cost nodes and expand simply by adding devices to the cluster without disrupting analytics workloads. Data resiliency – Get up to 14 nines of resiliency with administrator-defined data replication or erasure coding.

– Get up to 14 nines of resiliency with administrator-defined data replication or erasure coding. Ransomware protection – Through S3 Object Lock, prevent malware from encrypting and/or deleting data — enabling quick, easy recovery without paying ransom — and meet governance and legal hold demands.

– Through S3 Object Lock, prevent malware from encrypting and/or deleting data — enabling quick, easy recovery without paying ransom — and meet governance and legal hold demands. Military-grade security – Further secure data with features such as secure shell, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM access controls, AES-256 server-side encryption for data at rest and SSL for data in transit, as well as certification with the most stringent government security requirements.

– Further secure data with features such as secure shell, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM access controls, AES-256 server-side encryption for data at rest and SSL for data in transit, as well as certification with the most stringent government security requirements. Multi-tenancy – Allow multiple users to store and analyze data within a single, shared data lakehouse — without compromising security — while also employing multi-tenant billing, metering and quality of service (QoS) controls.

“We look forward to seeing our joint customers unlock more value from their data through our partnership with Cloudian,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “Together, we work to enable our customers to take advantage of our joint solutions in order to move forward with mobilizing their data.”

“Analytics applications are providing new opportunities for organizations to leverage their digital assets, including on-premises data, to achieve their goals,” said Larry Meese, vice president of products and solutions, Cloudian. “We look forward to working with Snowflake to help customers capitalize on these opportunities by providing a robust, modern storage foundation.”

To learn more about the Cloudian-Snowflake solution, visit cloudian.com/snowflake/ .

Gartner® and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the leader in data management software for the hybrid cloud. With military-grade security, limitless scalability and seamless cloud integration, Cloudian’s S3-compatible object storage lets users optimize data access, meet data sovereignty requirements and cut costs by consolidating information to a single, cloud-like platform. Cloudian’s geo-distributed architecture manages and protects object and file data at the edge, core, and in the cloud, for both conventional and modern applications. More at cloudian.com .

Media Contact

Jon Toor

mediainquiries@cloudian.com

1 Gartner defines distributed file systems and object storage as software and hardware solutions that are based on “shared nothing architecture” and that support object and/or scale-out file technology to address requirements for unstructured data growth.

2 Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, Peer Contributors, February. 6, 2020. Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, Peer Contributors, March 11, 2021. Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, Peer Contributors, April 22, 2022.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8702781