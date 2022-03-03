Clubessential Holdings Announces International Acquisition of TAC Software

Acquisition of TAC Software Expands Global Presence and Entrance into the Spa Industry

CINCINNATI, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Membership-management software company, Clubessential Holdings, announced the acquisition of The Assistant Company (TAC), the industry leader in spa and activity software. Following the acquisition of Exerp in May 2021, and Innovatise in February 2022, Clubessential Holdings has further expanded its European business footprint. Already a major provider of membership- and club-management software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to private clubs, public golf courses, health-and-fitness clubs, military organizations, municipalities, and college athletic programs across seven global brands, this acquisition expands Clubessential Holdings’ international presence to serving over 7,200 customers, and 7 million members, in 17 countries.

“We’ve been impressed with the quality of the team, software platform and customer relationships that Thomas Roessler, and his team, have built over their two decades uniquely focused on the Spa and Leisure markets,” commented Randy Eckels, CEO of Clubessential Holdings. “We’re looking forward to our collaboration to expand their powerful spa and activity management software capabilities to the global leisure market.”

As a leader in the spa, fitness and thermal bath industries, TAC Software provides spa, membership, and access control software to enhance member experiences and streamline operations. Headquartered in Hartberg, Austria, and with over 1,200 customers across the globe, TAC is advancing its technology to meet the evolving member and operational needs of the world’s top hospitality brands. The expectations of hospitality businesses and their members are increasing as is the desire to connect with their communities. TAC provides solutions that create exceptional experiences, while also providing spas insights and tools to scale their business based on bookings, resources, and service and property utilization.

“Twenty years ago, we set out to create leading spa & activity management software. Driven by our mission statement, ‘Resources may be limited, ideas are not,’ we continually evolved our product portfolio to deliver best in class digital customer experience for spas, water parks and fitness clubs,” said Thomas Rössler, CEO, TAC. “We’re very excited to continue this mission with Clubessential Holdings as we look to accelerate our global growth.”

Clubessential Holdings LLC

Clubessential Holdings provides a full suite of membership and club management Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, public golf courses, health & fitness clubs, military organizations, municipalities, and college athletic programs. Across seven brands – Clubessential, ClubReady, Exerp, foreUP, Innovatise, PrestoSports, and Vermont Systems – the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 10,000 customers attract, engage, and retain over 15 million club, community members and sports fans for life. For more information, visit the Clubessential Holdings website. www. clubessentialholdings.com.

TAC | The Assistant Company

TAC has been in the international market for more than 20 years. With a presence in 70 countries, across five continents, TAC software supports 1,200 customers in 18 languages. The TAC software serves markets including: Reservation Assistant Spa & Activity Software delivering exceptional experiences to the spa industry, Club Assistant Membership Software servicing the fitness market, and Entry Assistant Access Control Software supporting the needs of the pool industry. www.tac.eu.com

CONTACT:

Marilyn Cox

Chief Marketing Officer

Clubessential Holdings, LLC

513.322.4194

mcox@clubessential.com

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment