CLV Countries Strengthen Cooperation on Crime Prevention

The leaders of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam are transforming the CLV Triangle Area into a cooperation on crime suppression as well as COVID-19 prevention and natural disaster response.

The commitment was made in the 3rd Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam ministerial meeting on crime prevention and suppression, according to the Ministry of Interior’s press release.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng hosted the meeting on Jan. 5 via videoconference, with the participation of H.E. Gen. Vilay Lakhamfong, Laos Minister of Public Security, and H.E. Gen. To Lam, Vietnamese Minister of Public Security.

The three leaders spoke highly of the efforts of the three countries’ working groups in relation to crime prevention, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also exchanged their views on issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press