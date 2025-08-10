CMAA Denies Allegations of New Mine-Laying and Calls for Fact-Based Cooperation under Ceasefire



Phnom penh: The Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA) has strongly refuted the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand on Aug. 9, which accused Cambodia of laying new mines. In its press release issued this evening, CMAA stated that Cambodia has not and will not plant new landmines, emphasizing their commitment to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, which they ratified in 1999. Over the past three decades, Cambodia has removed more than one million landmines and nearly three million explosive remnants of war, contributing to the safety of its communities.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, CMAA noted that no official and transparent investigation has been conducted regarding the incident involving injured Thai soldiers. In the absence of verified facts, CMAA urges all parties to exercise restraint in public statements. They caution that unsubstantiated accusations could undermine the spirit of cooperation established under the ceasefire and threaten to erode trust when constructive engagement is needed.





Cambodia expressed hope that Thailand will respect agreements made at the extraordinary meeting of the Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee (GBC), particularly the agreement to maintain current troop deployments without further movement, including patrols towards the other side’s position. The CMAA reiterated their readiness to work with Thailand, ASEAN partners, and the international mine action community to uphold peace and promote safety.





Cambodia reaffirms its absolute compliance with the Mine Ban Treaty and its commitment to peace, dialogue, and technical cooperation. The CMAA also rejects any action or narrative that undermines the ceasefire.

