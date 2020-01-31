CMAA, UNDP Review Mine Clearance Work in Cambodia

Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have convened a Board meeting of the so-called Clearing for Results (CFR) programme.

Taking place here in Phnom Penh recently, the meeting intended to review work results of the mine clearance project phase III (2016-2019), and to begin its next phase IV (2020-2025), starting with identification of 2020 budget and action plans.

The meeting was presided over by Senior Minister H.E. Ly Thuch, CMAA's First Vice President, with the participation of representatives of donor countries and agencies including Australia, Switzerland, Canada, UNDP, and KOICA, as well as officials of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Mr. Nick Beresford, Country Director of UNDP Cambodia spoke highly of the authority's success in implementing the mine clearance project 2016-2019, and demonstrated his support for the next phase of the project.

H.E. Ly Thuch underlined the CMAA's efforts in clearing mines in the country and pledged that the authority will keep up the hard work for the years to come.

He also thanked UNDP and other donors for their assistance in Cambodia's mine clearance actions and requested them to continue helping Cambodia to achieve its goal of becoming a mine-free country by 2025.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press