CMAC, JICA Cooperate on Mine Clearance

AKP Phnom Penh, March 18, 2023 --Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have agreed on continuing cooperation on Cambodia's demining.

The agreement was reached in a meeting here in Phnom Penh on Thursday between H.E. Heng Ratana, Director General of CMAC and H.E. Mrs. Masuda JUKO, Director General of the Peacebuilding and Governance of JICA.

H.E. Mrs. Masuda JUKO expressed her appreciation of the leadership of Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Cambodian Prime Minister, in promoting the relations between the two countries and spoke highly of CMAC's provision of demining technical training to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU).

Under the South-South Cooperation, CMAC shares experience, knowledge, and skills in demining not only with Ukraine but also with many countries such as Angola, Iraq, Laos, and Colombia, she added.

H.E. Mrs. Masuda JUKO also spoke about CMAC Peace Museum project to be completed in 2025 to become a repository of knowledge and information and to pass on historical evidence of the war to the next generations.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse