CMAC Plans to Clear Over 116 Square Kilometres from Landmines and ERW Next Year

Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) has planned to clear more than 116 square kilometres of land areas from landmines and Explosive Remnants of War (ERW) next year.

Of the total areas, some 79 square kilometres are landmine contaminated, while the rest, 38 square kilometres, are ERW contaminated (cluster munitions and UXOs).

CMAC has now received confirmed support (funding) to release over 80 square kilometres and is seeking for partners for the remaining 36 square kilometres in order to achieve its 2020 strategic plan, underlined H.E. Heng Ratana, Director General of CMAC.

For Mine Risk Education, he pointed out, CMAC will conduct 12,000 sessions for 100,000 households or around 700,000 people. Moreover, the centre will do its best to collect more funds to complete the survey on landmines and ERW contaminated areas in all villages throughout the Kingdom.

CMAC has 12 survey teams stand ready for supporting this important task, the director general added.

Some 36,165 landmines and UXOs on 67 square kilometre or some 6,700 ha of land were detected and destroyed in 2019, of which there were 5,415 anti-personnel mines, 75 anti-tank mines, 15 improvised mines and 30,660 UXOs.

Besides, CMAC has installed landmine warning signs on 371,200 metres of mine-contaminated land areas and responded to 3,144 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) calls.

The Royal Government of Cambodia has been committed to completely clear landmines and UXOs by 2025.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press