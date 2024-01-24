Cold Storage Facility Inaugurated at Phnom Penh Autonomous Port



A cross-docking and cold storage facility were inaugurated on Wednesday at the public-listed Phnom Penh Autonomous Port in Kandal province, contributing to enhancing cold storage standard and increasing container throughput.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by H.E. Peng Ponea, Minister of Public Works and Transport, British Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Dominic Williams, Australian Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Justin Kevin Whyatt, representatives from the U.S. Embassy and General Consulate of Sweden in Cambodia as well as relevant stakeholders and officials.

The cross-docking and cold storage facility were established under the joint initiative between the ministry and InfraCo Asia in collaboration with Phnom Penh Autonomous Port with support from USAID, the UK, Australia, Switzerland, and the Netherland.

The facility will support the priority plan of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport set out to strengthen and promote the logistics and port development in Cambodia, as well as reform to ma

ke logistics costs more competitive and provide faster, more transparent and more efficient services, he said.

‘This cold storage facility will complement the function of LM17 container terminal, which will enable the Phnom Penh Autonomous Port to increase the volume of containers passing through, which will provide cold storage services in line with international standards,’ he underlined.

These efforts and achievements are in line with the vision of the ministry as well as the political agenda and strategies of the Royal Government, particularly with the direction of the logistics and port development in Cambodia, the minister added.

Operated under the company – Khmer Cold Chain, the facility is located in the compound of LM17 container terminal of Phnom Penh Autonomous Port in Kean Svay district, Kandal province.

The warehouse has a storage capacity of 5,827 cubic metres with temperature ranging from -22°C to 15°C.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse