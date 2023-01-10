Colliers appoints Luke Dawson to lead Global Capital Markets

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading diversified professional services and investment management firm Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) announced today the appointment of Luke Dawson as Head of Global Capital Markets. Dawson will set the global strategic agenda for Colliers Capital Markets, which includes advising clients, providing value-added services to accelerate clients’ investment strategies, and connecting capital with opportunities across all asset classes around the world. In addition to his new mandate, he will retain his existing role as Capital Markets leader for EMEA.

The appointment of Dawson marks an important step in accelerating success for clients around the world. For nearly two decades, Dawson has been an enterprising, collaborative, and results-driven leader taking a client-led approach with deep expertise across asset classes and boarders. In 2004, Dawson joined Colliers as Director of Corporate Development with a focus on M&A activity. Dawson then held several leadership roles within the Colliers Capital Markets business including business development, client engagement, investment sales and overall leadership across Central and Eastern European region. Most recently, as Managing Director of Cross Border Capital Markets, he was responsible for executing the regional strategy and driving growth of the Capital Markets service line.

“Building on our success as a leading Capital Markets advisor, our Capital Markets team is constantly growing and attracting top talent all over the world,” said Chris McLernon, Chief Executive Officer, Global Real Estate Services at Colliers. “We are excited for Luke to drive our Global Capital Markets strategy forward, delivering a best-in-class experience for our clients.”

“I am thrilled to be leading our Global Capital Markets platform and support both our clients and people around the world in connecting capital with opportunities that will accelerate success for investors and our business,” said Luke Dawson, Head of Global Capital Markets at Colliers. “With our continued growth, we are well positioned in all major markets, and I look forward to ensuring we remain at the forefront in providing expert knowledge and advice on investments.”

With 1,500 Capital Markets professionals around the world, Colliers has continued to invest to drive results in its Global Capital Markets platform by recruiting world-class talent and strengthening Capital Markets capabilities, including its recent acquisition of Pangea .

Colliers Contact

Andrea Cheung

Global Manager, Communications

Andrea.cheung@colliers.com

416-324-6402

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 63 countries, our 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.6 billion and $92 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors, and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com , Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn .

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8726892