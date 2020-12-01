Colliers Promotes Rebecca Finley to Chief Brand and People Officer

Finley to further drive Colliers’ brand and people strategy in expanded global role

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading diversified professional services and investment management firm Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) announced the promotion of Rebecca (Becky) Finley to the newly created role of Chief Brand and People Officer, effective immediately. Finley will focus on strengthening Colliers’ brand and people services worldwide, building on the company’s reputation as a leader in the commercial real estate and investment management industries.

Since joining Colliers as Senior Vice President, Global Brand and People nearly three years ago, Finley has been an enterprising and collaborative member of the global executive team, providing leadership and oversight of Colliers’ marketing, brand, communication, and people strategies. Under her guidance, Colliers has implemented innovative brand, digital and media strategies, bolstered our performance management and recruitment efforts, and made strides in becoming a more diverse and inclusive workplace to better serve clients. Finley also played a key role in Colliers’ COVID-19 response and recovery.

“As we continue to grow, Becky will be instrumental in differentiating Colliers and ensuring that we are effectively communicating with clients and professionals at the highest levels, globally,” said Jay Hennick, Global Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Colliers International. “Becky’s promotion is a testament to her accomplishments during her tenure with Colliers, her bias for action, as well as the respect she has earned for her inspired leadership. I am confident that she will take our well-recognized global brand from strength to strength.”

Finley brings proven leadership experience in branding, culture and business operations from previous roles at Facebook & Instagram Canada where she served as Business Lead and Head of Technology, Telecommunications & Media. She holds an MBA from the Rotman School of Management in Toronto, as well as Bachelor of Education and Bachelor of Science in Mathematics degrees from Queens University.

“The past three years have been a fantastic journey with an incredible organization and operating platform around the world,” said Becky Finley. “I am excited to continue working with the talented teams at Colliers at such an important time in our business to ensure our brand and people initiatives resonate with our professionals and clients alike.”

