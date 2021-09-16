Colt Commits to Achieving Global Net Zero Emissions by 2030

LONDON, England, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Colt Group, comprising Colt Technology Services and Colt Data Centre Services (DCS), today announces its commitment to achieving global net zero carbon for all its own operations by 2030. As a key player in the technology industry, this forms part of its ambitious journey to accelerate the transition to a zero-carbon economy through developing new and existing technologies.

Colt has set comprehensive, science-based emissions reduction targets approved by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). It will reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 46% by 2030 and work closely with suppliers to significantly reduce Scope 3 emissions throughout its supply chain, to limit global warming to well below 2°C by 2030. The move is embedded in the Group’s sustainability strategy, which is core to its DNA and future business strategy.

“As a business, we understand the urgency of taking action to drive positive changes in the technology industry and take full accountability for our emissions,” said Keri Gilder, CEO at Colt Technology Services. “Colt’s goal line is clear: we aim to become a market leader in sustainability by not only reducing our own emissions but also assisting our customers in their own sustainability journeys.”

The extensive targets Colt Group has set include:

75% renewable electricity for all sites globally by 2023

93% of supply chain emissions aligned to 1.5C SBT by 2025

38% electric vehicles in company fleet by 2025 and 75% by 2030

100% switch to renewable gas by 2030

Colt’s climate strategy will focus on internal carbon reductions across its operations and services. This will mean measuring and disclosing the Group’s climate impact and reducing carbon emissions in line with what science says is needed. Any emissions the Group cannot reduce, it will finance through high-integrity carbon removal offsetting.

“Our business has a substantial impact on the planet, and I am delighted that we are embarking on our journey to achieve global net zero carbon emissions for all of our operations at Colt DCS by 2030,” continued Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO at Colt Data Centre Services. “This is just the beginning, our sustainability strategy will continue to ensure we are a partner of choice for the biggest hyperscale customers in the world.”

About Colt

Colt strives to transform the way the world works through the power of connectivity – taking what’s always been in its DNA to enable customers’ success. The Colt IQ Network connects more than 900+ data centres and over 29,000 on net buildings across Europe, Asia and North America’s largest business hubs.

For more information, please visit www.colt.net.

Press Contact: Nola Pocock

nola.pocock@colt.net

About Colt DCS

Colt Data Centre Services provide true service and operational excellence in the design, build, delivery and operational management of hyperscale data centres and hybrid cloud solutions to our customers across Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information please visit www.coltdatacentres.net

Press Contact: Adeela Mahmood

adeela.mahmood@colt.net

