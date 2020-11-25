Commander of Cambodian Army Attends 21st ACAMM

H.E. Gen. Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-In-Chief of Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and Commander of Royal Cambodian Army, attended the 21st ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (21st ACAMM) Virtual Conference Meeting yesterday.

An aim of the meeting was to boost cooperation and coordination among the armies of ASEAN member states to address both traditional and non-traditional security issues, including COVID-19.

Representing Cambodia, H.E. Gen. Hun Manet underscored extra effort and responsibilities demanded for the armed forces in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic to contribute to the fight against the crisis led by the government.

He also shared Cambodia’s good practices in responding and containing the virus which consequently was well recognised by the Senegalese economic prospective office known in short as BPE.

The virtual gathering also determined further cooperation among ASEAN member countries such as regular update meetings, exchanges of experiences and lessons learned at different levels, and beyond.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press