Commerce Ministry: Reciprocal Tariff on Cambodia Suspended for 90 Days and Reduced to 10%



Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Commerce (MoC) of Cambodia has announced a temporary suspension of the U.S. Reciprocal Tariff on Cambodia for 90 days, with a reduction of the tariff to 10 percent during this period.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, a statement from the White House dated April 9, 2025, confirmed that President Donald J. Trump has authorized the temporary suspension. This measure applies to all countries that have officially sought to negotiate a solution with the United States, including Cambodia.

In Cambodia’s case, the Reciprocal Tariff, initially set at 49 percent, will now be reduced to 10 percent. The MoC highlighted the positive response received from the United States following Cambodia’s official request for negotiation, which was formally communicated through letters from Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei HUN Manet and Minister of Commerce H.E. Mrs. CHAM Nimul, both dated April 4, 2025.

The letters expressed Cambodia’s intent to negotiate a mutual solution and its commit

ment to reduce the tariff from 35 to 5 percent on 19 categories of U.S. goods imported into Cambodia.

The negotiations will be led by an Ad Hoc interministerial-institutional task force, headed by Deputy Prime Minister and First Vice President of the Council for the Development of Cambodia, H.E. SUN Chanthol. The MoC emphasized the Royal Government’s dedication to protecting Cambodia’s interests.