Commerce Ministry, UNOPS Discuss Collaboration



Phnom Penh: Cambodian Minister of Commerce H.E. Mrs. CHAM Nimul received a courtesy call from Ms. Eda Graja, Country Manager of United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for Cambodia and Laos PDR, at the ministry on Jan. 17.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, in this meeting, H.E. Minister and UNOPS Country Manager discussed the cooperation between the Ministry of Commerce and UNOPS as the Trust Fund Manager for the EIF and UNOPS collaboration on trade-related matters in Cambodia.





As results, the source added, the Ministry of Commerce and UNOPS are committed to continuing and exploring cooperation on some priority works in the form of technical assistance, capacity enhancement and project implementation.





In Cambodia, UNOPS has also worked in the areas of health, especially to reduce the incidence of tuberculosis, AIDS, and malaria, and sustainable urban development.

