Commercial Attach© Promotes Potential Products at Turkish Trade Expo



Antalya: Commercial Attach© to the Republic of Trkiye, Mr. Keo Buntheng has recently promoted the potential of Cambodian products at the 31st International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage, held at Antalya Expo Centre in Antalya, held on Jan. 28-31, 2025. The event attracted approximately 300 exhibitors from 70 provinces in Trkiye and 50 countries, with a total of approximately 20,000 visitors.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the commercial attach© attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition and visited the exhibition booths of food and beverages, meat products, seafood, nuts, frozen and processed foods, as well as machinery and equipment used in the production and packaging of food and beverages. At the event, he also met with foreign importers of cashew nuts, rice, pepper, dried fruits, and other nuts to promote the potential of Cambodian products.





He shared contact information of Cambodian companies and enterprises that are the producers and suppliers of these products, to enable businesspeople and investors from both countries to connect and explore potential trade opportunities.

