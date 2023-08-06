COMMUNITY FARMING CONFERENCE HELPS B40 GENERATE INCOME FROM AGRICULTURAL ACTIVITIES

The National Community Farming Conference 2023 (PKPK 2023) organised by the Faculty of Agriculture of Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) is helping the B40 community to generate additional income through agricultural activities.

UPM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Roslan Sulaiman said the PKPK 2023 which was held for the first time for two days starting yesterday, was a platform where the university and about 3,000 participants could meet, share and exchange experiences and knowledge to empower agricultural activities.

"The organisation of PKPK 2023 is in line with the university's desire to strengthen the national food security agenda through the university's involvement with the community.

"The transfer of knowledge by UPM experts can help the B40 community to generate additional income through agricultural activities as well as help the country in improving food security," he told Bernama after closing the conference here today.

In addition to sharing farming knowledge, he said the participants were also taught to produce products that could be commercialised.

"Through this conference the participants also share their experiences regarding the problems faced in agricultural activities, and we at UPM as an intermediary will find what is the best practice for problem solving," he said.

Mohd Roslan said PKPK 2023 also made it into the Malaysia Book of Records for the First National Community Farming Conference.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency