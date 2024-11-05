Company Operators Urged To Ensure Road Safety Amid Strict Monitoring Of Lorry Drivers.



SEREMBAN: All company operators in Negeri Sembilan, including those involved in earthworks, are advised to be more vigilant and to monitor their lorry drivers to ensure they adhered to the set road traffic regulations. Local Government Development, Housing and Transport Action Committee chairman J Arul Kumar stated that this measure was crucial for ensuring the safety of other road users.

According to BERNAMA News Agency, Arul Kumar emphasized the importance of strict monitoring and accountability. He has requested the Director of the Negeri Sembilan Road Transport Department and the Nilai District police chief to take strict action against lorries or heavy vehicles that violate road regulations. The aim is to keep roads safe for public use and prevent them from becoming hazardous. Arul Kumar further stressed that earthworks operators must be responsible for their drivers’ actions and the conduct of lorry companies.

The Nilai assemblyman highlighted that the Seremban City Council (MBS) had previously ordere

d a halt to earthworks operations due to non-compliance with specific conditions. He warned that if lorry drivers continue to violate road regulations, he would advocate for the MBS to issue an immediate stop-work order without any compromise. He underscored his commitment to road safety by noting that some companies have already terminated drivers who ran red lights, following his advice.

Additionally, Arul Kumar expressed support for the Transport Ministry’s proposal to amend the Road Transport Act 1987 this year. This amendment would facilitate the prosecution and punishment of drivers who test positive for drugs, thereby enhancing road safety measures.