Complete Preparation of 3rd National Games: A Stepping Stone Toward SEA Games 2023

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports in collaboration with the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) and the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC) encourage a complete preparation for the 3rd National Games as a stepping stone toward the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023 in Cambodia.

The message was underlined by H.E. Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of NOCC and CAMSOC in a meeting chaired by H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism and Permanent Vice President of CAMSOC here in Phnom Penh on Oct. 25.

The National Games 2022 will take place from Nov. 21 to 30 at five destinations including Phnom Penh and the provinces of Kep, Kampot Preah Sihanouk and Siem Reap.

Approximately 6,000 to 7,000 delegates, coaches, and athletes will join these important national games that include 38 kinds of sports and 7 kinds of para sports under 405 sports disciplines.

According to H.E. Vath Chamroeun, when addressing the opening-closing ceremonies of the event, there will be special activities such as traditional dancing, sports performances like martial arts and Bokator, firework, and performances by the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and Bodyguard Command.

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia and his spouse, Samdech Kittiprittpundit Bun Rany Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Red Cross (CRC), will preside over the opening and closing ceremonies of the tournament at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh.

The 3rd National Games intends to provide opportunities for all national federations to allow their national athletes to join the games to draw experience and further develop the capacity toward the 32nd SEA Games and the 12th ASEAN Para Games 2023 in the Kingdom, he added.

The National Games were successfully held in 2016 and in 2018, but were postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

