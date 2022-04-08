CONFEJES to Continue Supporting Cambodia’s Sports and Youth Sector

The Conference of Ministers of Youth and Sports of La Francophonie or CONFEJES is committed to continue its support for Cambodia’s sports and youth sector.

The commitment was made by visiting Ms. Louisett Renee THIBO, Secretary General of CONFEJES in a meeting with H.E. Bou Chumserey, Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports here in Phnom Penh on April 6.

From 2023 onward, CONFEJES’s actions will focused on sports and youth development programmes at all levels.

The organisation will also encourage more Cambodian sports delegations to participate in La Francophonie sports events.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press