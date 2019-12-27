Confucius Institute in Battambang University Inaugurated

The Confucius Institute at Battambang University in Battambang northwestern province was put into official use yesterday.

H.E. Sar Sokha, Secretary of State for Education, Youth and Sports; H.E. Nguon Rattanak, Governor of Battambang province; and Mrs. Zuo Wenxing, Charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia presided over the inauguration ceremony.

According to H.E. Ms. Sieng Emtotim, Rector of Battambang University, the inaugurated Confucius Institute will provide Chinese courses for the public, training of teachers of Chinese, consultations on social, economic and cultural issues; hold Chinese proficiency competitions; conduct joint PhD research; offer PhD scholarships in China, and so on.

There are two big Confucius Institutes in Cambodia, she said, adding that the first one is at the Royal Academy of Cambodia under the supervision of the Office of the Council of Ministers, while the second at Battambang University under the management of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press