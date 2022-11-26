Considerations for Cambodia-Laos Long-Lasting Cooperation

AKP Phnom Penh, Laos has asked Cambodia to consider some areas to boost Cambodia-Laos long lasting cooperation.

The request was made by H.E. Saysomphone Phomvihane, President of the National Assembly of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, during a meeting with Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum, President of Senate of Cambodia here in Phnom Penh on Nov. 25.

The proposals include the resumption of exposure visit of leaders and technical officials, reactivation of other cooperation agreement and project implementations, and collaboration and mutual support both in the regional and international frameworks.

Both countries have so far exchanged delegation’s visits and good cooperation in various areas including economy, politics, foreign affairs, national defence, trade, sports, education, tourism and beyond, said the Lao NA president.

He also appreciated the good cooperation between the two countries’ parliaments in bilateral and CLV frameworks, as well as their mutual support in inter-parliamentary forums like AIPA, APF, APPF, ASEP, IPU.

Samdech Say Chhum supported the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in all sectors.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press