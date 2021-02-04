Construction of 34 Streets in Preah Sihanouk to Complete Next Month

The construction of 34 streets with a total length of more than 82 kilometres in the city centre of Preah Sihanouk province is expected to complete next month.

The update was shared in a recent meeting to review the progress of the construction of the 34 streets chaired by H.E. Yous Chhom Narady, Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction and Preah Sihanouk Provincial Governor H.E. Kouch Chamroeun.

H.E. Kouch Chamroeun was positive that the completion of the construction work early will contribute to attracting more tourists to visit the coastal province during the in-coming Khmer New Year in April.

Commencing in November 2019, the construction of the 34 streets also includes three roundabouts and six bridges and will cost about US$294 million from the national budget.

The new infrastructure will further boost the province’s transport and tourism sector, supporting its transformation into a modern city convenient for the locals, visitors and investors.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press